Orsi polari, rospi e rondoni tra le 100 foto finaliste al Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Un orso polare che scruta il foro nella banchisa creato da una foca per respirare. Un rondone che vola a bassa quota sotto la sagoma di un aereo in arrivo all’aeroporto di Heathrow. Un rospo che passeggia per le strade di Tokyo dopo un acquazzone. Sono solo alcune delle 100 immagini finaliste alla 62esima edizione del Wildlife Photographer of the Year, il più prestigioso concorso di fotografia naturalistica al mondo promosso dal Natural History Museum di Londra, che decreterà i vincitori il prossimo 13 ottobre. Il concorso, che racconta la bellezza e la diversità della natura richiamando l’attenzione sulle minacce che mettono a rischio specie e habitat, ha ricevuto quest’anno un numero record di candidature, con oltre 65mila scatti provenienti da 121 Paesi e territori. Nella galleria fotografica sotto, alcune delle immagini.

L’ESPOSIZIONE A LONDRA DAL 16 OTTOBRE

Le foto finaliste sono state selezionate da una giuria internazionale di esperti di fotografia naturalistica, cinema, scienza e conservazione, valutandone creatività, originalità, eccellenza tecnica e capacità di raccontare storie legate al mondo naturale. L’intera serie sarà esposta in una mostra al museo londinese a partire da venerdì 16 ottobre. Le immagini saranno accompagnate da contenuti dedicati ai cambiamenti degli habitat naturali, con approfondimenti sul Biodiversity Intactness Index, l’indicatore sviluppato dal Natural History Museum per misurare quanta parte della biodiversità originaria di una regione rimane intatta. L’indice è stato adottato come indicatore ufficiale del Global Biodiversity Framework per monitorare i cambiamenti della biodiversità e i progressi nella conservazione della natura. (Ansa)

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